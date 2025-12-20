Situation at the front — 128 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 128.
Points of attention
- 128 clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian Army, showcasing the ongoing conflict at the front.
- The Russian occupiers have carried out numerous attacks on Ukrainian troops in various directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, and South-Slobozhansk.
Current situation on the front on December 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five enemy attacks took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today. In addition, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
Ten combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbitsky and Hryhorivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka and Pishchanye, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Seredne, Kolodyazi and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar, three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times near Dronivka, Siversk, and Viymka, and four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vasyukivka and Stupochky.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 52 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiyevka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 50 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 11 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbovye, Vyshneve, and Zlagoda.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the aggressor tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zeleny, and Hulyaipol 11 times, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Shcherbaky area. The settlement of Preobrazhenka was hit by KAB airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-