Situation at the front — 128 clashes occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five enemy attacks took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today. In addition, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ten combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhansk direction , the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbitsky and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka and towards Novaya Kruglyakivka and Pishchanye, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Seredne, Kolodyazi and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked seven times near Dronivka, Siversk, and Viymka, and four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vasyukivka and Stupochky.