Situation at the front — 52 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of this day, 52 combat clashes have occurred.
Current situation on the front on December 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, one combat clash with enemy troops took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 57 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Prylipka, and in the direction of Izbitsky.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders towards the settlement of Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks, towards Druzhelyubyvka and Lyman, and in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove. One battle is ongoing.
Two enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the Serebryanka area. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne and towards Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Ivano-Pillya and Sofiivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 10 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Novopidhorodne — they were unsuccessful.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zlagoda and towards the settlements of Rybne, Oleksandrovgrad, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The defense forces repelled seven enemy assaults, two more clashes are ongoing. Pidhavrylivka was hit by an airstrike with a guided bomb.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders have repelled three attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, two more combat clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck at Hulyaipil and Vozdvizhivka.
