Situation at the front — 52 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, one combat clash with enemy troops took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 57 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Prylipka, and in the direction of Izbitsky.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders towards the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks, towards Druzhelyubyvka and Lyman, and in the area of the settlement of Shandryholove. One battle is ongoing.

Two enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the Serebryanka area. One clash is currently ongoing.