Situation at the front — since the beginning of the day, the AFU have repelled 114 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes has reached 114.
Points of attention
- 114 combat clashes have been repelled by the AFU against the Russian army on May 28, reflecting the intensity of military operations at the front.
- Detailed information is provided on the various directions where the enemy carried out assaults, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, and Orekhov directions.
- The operational headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine offers insights into the ongoing clashes and the Defense Forces' efforts to defend against enemy attacks.
Current situation on the front on May 28
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes occurred in the Kharkiv direction , in the areas of Starytsia and Krasny Pershy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Zagryzovy and Zeleny Gay areas seven times, and three clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked fourteen times today in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodyazy, Nadiya, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansky forest, as well as in the direction of Karpivka, Sredne, Novy Mir, and Zelenaya Dolyna. Six clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Bilogorivka and in the direction of the settlement of Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance towards Markovoye and near Chasovoye Yar and Bila Hora. Two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk, Diliivka, and Druzhba areas 13 times. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today. Six clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Dovga Balka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, and Novoukrainka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Voskresenka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, and Myrne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne.
There were no clashes in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsk directions today.
There have been 16 combat engagements in the Kursk sector today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy has launched eleven air strikes, dropped 23 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 101 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
