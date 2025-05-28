Situation at the front — since the beginning of the day, the AFU have repelled 114 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on May 28, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance towards Markovoye and near Chasovoye Yar and Bila Hora. Two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Bilogorivka and in the direction of the settlement of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked fourteen times today in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodyazy, Nadiya, Hrekivka, in the Serebryansky forest, as well as in the direction of Karpivka, Sredne, Novy Mir, and Zelenaya Dolyna. Six clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Zagryzovy and Zeleny Gay areas seven times, and three clashes are ongoing.

Two clashes occurred in the Kharkiv direction , in the areas of Starytsia and Krasny Pershy.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk, Diliivka, and Druzhba areas 13 times. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 32 times today. Six clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Dovga Balka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, and Novoukrainka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Voskresenka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne.

There were no clashes in the Hulyaipil and Prydniprovsk directions today.