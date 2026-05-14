Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 50 Russian attacks

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/14/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders' attempt to advance towards the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka was unsuccessful.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia and towards Ternovoye and Izbitsky. One clash is ongoing.

Three clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , the enemy carried out 44 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, 10 of which were from multiple rocket launchers; it carried out one air strike using two guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Pryvillya.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol, Rusynyi Yar, Kucheriv Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 21 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Sergiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful assault in the direction of Oleksandrograd.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne, Girke, and Hulyaipilske. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the Shcherbaky area.