Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Dachny, Krymske, and Druzhba. Four attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled nine assaults by the invaders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attempted to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and west of Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Torske today. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Vovchansk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Oleksandropol, Myrolyubivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 22 attacks, two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantinopol, Vilny Pole and in the direction of Odradne, one battle is ongoing. Zelene Pole, Myrne and Novopil were hit by air strikes.

In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Hulyaipil and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Shcherbaky area. Novodanylivka, Magdalinivka, and Stepnohirsk were hit by airstrikes.

In the Dnieper direction, a terrorist country launched an airstrike on Mykolaivka.