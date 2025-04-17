The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, from April 16 to 17, the Russian invaders lost 1,230 soldiers and 313 pieces of equipment at the front.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine as of April 17.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/17/25 were approximately: