The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, from April 16 to 17, the Russian invaders lost 1,230 soldiers and 313 pieces of equipment at the front.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Armed Forces dealt a significant blow to the Russian invaders by eliminating 1,230 soldiers and 313 pieces of equipment in just 24 hours.
- The updated data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveals the extent of the Russian army's combat losses, totaling approximately 937,440 individuals in the war against Ukraine.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine as of April 17.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/17/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 937,440 (+1,230) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,654 (+16) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,217 (+54) units;
artillery systems — 26,442 (+65) units;
MLRS — 1366 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1135 (+3) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,925 (+88) units;
cruise missiles — 3,145 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,642 (+170) units;
special equipment — 3807 (+3) units.
