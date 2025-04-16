Situation at the front — 70 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. To date, 70 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- 70 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian Army in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, among others.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively deterring the offensive of Russian troops and taking measures to protect Ukrainian territory, with Ukrainian defenders successfully repelling enemy attacks in multiple directions.
- Operational information as of April 16, 2025, reveals the intensity of the conflict, with ongoing enemy assaults and air strikes targeting various settlements and defense positions.
Current situation on the front on April 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, one enemy attack is ongoing near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defenses in the areas of Petropavlivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelenaya Dolyna during the day. Three battles are still ongoing.
Five enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Viyimka, and Verkhnokamyansky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka, and Stupochok.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations in the Toretsk and Leonidivka areas, four battles are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bogdanivka and towards Staraya Mykolaivka and Sergiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 17 enemy attacks, three battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malynovka, Kalynovka, Shevchenko Pershe were hit by airstrikes.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Konstantinopol seven times. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Komyshuvakha, and Verbovye.
In the Hulyaipol direction, Zaliznychne and Hulyaipol were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Lobkove. Air strikes hit Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk, and Kamyanske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations, at the same time launching air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.
Five clashes have taken place in the Kursk sector since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 190 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, in particular, three from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-