Situation at the front — 70 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations in the Toretsk and Leonidivka areas, four battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka, and Stupochok.

Five enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Viyimka, and Verkhnokamyansky.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelenaya Dolyna during the day. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defenses in the areas of Petropavlivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bogdanivka and towards Staraya Mykolaivka and Sergiivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 17 enemy attacks, three battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malynovka, Kalynovka, Shevchenko Pershe were hit by airstrikes.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Konstantinopol seven times. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Komyshuvakha, and Verbovye.

In the Hulyaipol direction, Zaliznychne and Hulyaipol were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Lobkove. Air strikes hit Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk, and Kamyanske.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations, at the same time launching air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.