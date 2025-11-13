Situation at the front — Ukrainian fighters repelled almost 120 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 117 combat clashes and thwarted enemy advances in multiple directions, demonstrating resilience and courage in the face of Russian aggression.
- The operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing defense efforts in different regions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, and more.
Current situation on the front on November 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 83 attacks.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, eight combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, Dvorichansky, and Krasny Pershy.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried eight times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoosynovo, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Glushkivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.
Nine combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, and Lyman. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
One combat clash is ongoing in the Slavyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.
The defense forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have tried to advance on our positions 31 times. The defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy attacked our positions near the settlements of Yalta, Zeleny Gay, Orestopol, Yegorivka, Pershotravneve, and Rybne. The settlement of Kosivtsevo was hit by an airstrike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Solodke, and Bilogirya. The settlement of Ternuvatye was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out nine attacks in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Stepovoye, Shcherbaky, Maly Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Novodanylivka.
