Situation at the front — Ukrainian fighters repelled almost 120 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 83 attacks.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, eight combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykovye, Dvorichansky, and Krasny Pershy.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried eight times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoosynovo, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Glushkivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

Nine combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, and Lyman. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

One combat clash is ongoing in the Slavyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.