Situation on the front — Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled over 40 attacks by Russian occupiers

Operational information as of 16:00 03/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using MLRS, and carried out 3 airstrikes using eight CABs.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, and Zybyne. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Kivsharivka and Novoosynovoye.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Seredny.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonovka, and Kalenykivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked towards Minkivka.