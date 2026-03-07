Situation on the front — Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled over 40 attacks by Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 42.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully repelled more than 40 attacks by Russian occupiers in a single day, showcasing their resilience and strength in defending their territory.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a detailed overview of the ongoing attacks, including shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops in various directions of military operations.
Current situation on the front on March 7
Operational information as of 16:00 03/07/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were using MLRS, and carried out 3 airstrikes using eight CABs.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, and Zybyne. One assault operation is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Kivsharivka and Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards Seredny.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonovka, and Kalenykivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked towards Minkivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 13 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. Two clashes have not yet ended.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced three times towards Verbovye and Novohrygorivka. In addition, Pysanky, Pokrovske, and Chornenkove were subjected to air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, seven attacks took place in the areas of Dobropillya, Zaliznychny, Varvarivka, and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Svitla Dolyna, Zelena Dibrova, Kopaniv, Charivne, and Rivne. Two clashes are ongoing.
No active enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction , but the Veselyanka and Malokaterynivka areas were subjected to air strikes.
