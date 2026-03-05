The AFU have repelled more than 50 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03/05/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillya, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Illinivka and Stepanivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the area of Yampol and Platonovka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Cherneschyna, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhansk and Kupyansk directions .

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 76 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 14 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Novohrygorivka and Krasnohirske.

In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 16 attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Zeleny and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, 14 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Kopany, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, one clash occurred near Stepnohirsk.