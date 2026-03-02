The AFU destroyed another 960 occupiers and 74 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 2, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,267,730 people, including 960 people in the previous 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,713 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 24,111 (+3),

artillery systems — 37,795 (+74),

MLRS — 1,665 (+3),

air defense systems — 1,313 (+5),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 348 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 153,169 (+1,810),

cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0),

ships / boats — 29 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,757 (+247),

special equipment — 4,076 (+1).

The data is being refined.