The AFU eliminated another 1,360 occupiers and 25 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 26, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,263,850 people, of which 1,360 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Russian troops incurred over 1.26 million combat losses in the war with Ukraine, with 1,360 casualties in the past 24 hours.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the elimination of 1,360 occupiers and 25 Russian artillery systems, highlighting the ongoing conflict's intensity.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Federation also lost:
tanks — 11,704 (+3),
armored combat vehicles — 24,091 (+0),
artillery systems — 37,614 (+25),
MLRS — 1,659 (+4),
air defense systems — 1,305 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 348 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 147,138 (+681),
cruise missiles — 4,347 (+0),
ships / boats — 29 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,064 (+93),
special equipment — 4,075 (+0).
The data is being refined.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-