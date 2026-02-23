The AFU destroyed another 720 occupiers and 40 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 23, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,260,500 people, of which another 720 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,696 (+2),

armored combat vehicles — 24,082 (+13),

artillery systems — 37,510 (+40),

MLRS — 1,654 (+2),

air defense systems — 1,304 (+1),

aircraft — 435 (+0),

helicopters — 348 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 143,878 (+1,765),

cruise missiles — 4,347 (+33),

ships / boats — 29 (+0),

submarines — 2 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,636 (+136),

special equipment — 4,073 (+0).

The data is being refined.