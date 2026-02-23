The AFU destroyed another 720 occupiers and 40 Russian artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed another 720 occupiers and 40 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to February 23, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,260,500 people, of which another 720 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has suffered substantial combat losses in the war against Ukraine, with over 1.2 million troops casualties recorded since February 24, 2022.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine remain resilient in repelling attacks by the occupiers, resulting in the destruction of hundreds of troops and artillery systems in a single day.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,696 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,082 (+13),

  • artillery systems — 37,510 (+40),

  • MLRS — 1,654 (+2),

  • air defense systems — 1,304 (+1),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 348 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 143,878 (+1,765),

  • cruise missiles — 4,347 (+33),

  • ships / boats — 29 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,636 (+136),

  • special equipment — 4,073 (+0).

The data is being refined.

