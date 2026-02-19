The AFU destroyed 830 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to February 19, 2026, amount to about 1,256,910 people, of which 830 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of 830 occupiers and 21 Russian artillery systems within the last 24 hours.
- The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022 exceed 1,256,910 people, with 830 casualties recorded recently.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, the Russian army lost:
tanks — 11,682 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 24,054 (+3),
artillery systems — 37,384 (+21),
MLRS — 1,649 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,302 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 138,330 (+406),
cruise missiles — 4,314 (+0),
ships / boats — 29 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 79,036 (+117),
special equipment — 4,072 (+1).
The data is being refined.
