The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russian army near three villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russian army near three villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region - the latest details
Source:  DeepState

Fierce fighting continues in the Dnipropetrovsk region between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. Ukrainian defense forces have managed to advance in some areas.

Points of attention

  • The DeepState monitoring project carefully analyzed the development of hostilities in the area, highlighting the significant territorial gains made by Ukrainian forces.
  • Foreign analysts acknowledge this as the largest advance of Ukrainian soldiers in the past two and a half years, showcasing the determination and strength of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region — the latest details

The development of hostilities in this area was carefully analyzed by the DeepState monitoring project.

The Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Vyshneve, Verbovye, and Ternovoye, says the official statement of Ukrainian analysts.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders were still able to break through near Berestok.

What is important to understand is that the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbovye, and Ternove are located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The village of Ternove is occupied, the status of Vyshneve and Verbovye is uncertain.

As for the settlement of Berestok, it is located in the Donetsk region in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

As mentioned earlier, from February 11 to 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully de-occupy 201 square kilometers of territory.

Foreign analysts point out that this is the largest advance of Ukrainian soldiers in the last two and a half years.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not officially announce the start of a new counteroffensive.

