Fierce fighting continues in the Dnipropetrovsk region between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. Ukrainian defense forces have managed to advance in some areas.

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region — the latest details

The development of hostilities in this area was carefully analyzed by the DeepState monitoring project.

The Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Vyshneve, Verbovye, and Ternovoye, says the official statement of Ukrainian analysts. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Russian invaders were still able to break through near Berestok.

What is important to understand is that the settlements of Vyshneve, Verbovye, and Ternove are located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The village of Ternove is occupied, the status of Vyshneve and Verbovye is uncertain.

As for the settlement of Berestok, it is located in the Donetsk region in the direction of Kostyantynivka.

As mentioned earlier, from February 11 to 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully de-occupy 201 square kilometers of territory.

Foreign analysts point out that this is the largest advance of Ukrainian soldiers in the last two and a half years.