The AFU have repelled over 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vilcha and Figolivka. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced in the Kurylivka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards Tverdokhlibovye, Ridkodub, Drobysheve, Stavki, and Zarechny. Currently, no assault actions by the enemy are observed.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasovy Yar.