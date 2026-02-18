The AFU have repelled over 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue their attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine in some sections of the front, most actively in the Hulyaipil and Pokrov directions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 102.
Current situation on the front on February 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/18/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of MLRS.
In the South Slobozan direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vilcha and Figolivka. Currently, there are no enemy attempts to advance.
On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once advanced in the Kurylivka area.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards Tverdokhlibovye, Ridkodub, Drobysheve, Stavki, and Zarechny. Currently, no assault actions by the enemy are observed.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasovy Yar.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostyantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusynyi Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 27 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopidhorodne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, 26 attacks have already been stopped.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times, towards Ivanivka, Ternovo, Danylovka, Vyshneve and Novy Zaporizhzhia. Two assault operations are ongoing. The Orestopol and Pokrovsky districts were subjected to air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 38 attacks took place in the Hulyaipil area and towards Dobropil, Pryluky, Zaliznychny, Staroukrainka, Hirky, Svyatopetrivka and Verkhnya Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Verkhnya Tersa, Serhiivka, Hulyaipil, Vozdvizhivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Kopaniv and Tersyanka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders attacked three times. Clashes took place in the areas of Stepovoye, Maly Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.
