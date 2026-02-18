The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1,800 Russian drones within 24 hours

The losses of the Russian army on the battlefield and beyond continue to grow rapidly. Thus, on February 17 alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate another 740 Russian invaders, 245 pieces of equipment, and over 1,800 enemy UAVs.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 18, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/18/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,256,080 (+740) people;

tanks — 11,681 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,051 (+6) units;

artillery systems — 37,363 (+40) units;

air defense systems — 1,302 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 137,924 (+1,851) units;

cruise missiles — 4,314 (+26) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,919 (+194) units;

special equipment — 4,072 (+1) units.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck three areas of personnel concentration, one artillery system, a UAV control point, and three other important targets of the Russian invaders.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, used 30 missiles, and carried out 76 air strikes, dropping 168 guided bombs.