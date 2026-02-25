The AFU eliminated over 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat clashes have occurred.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one rocket, 36 air strikes, dropped 128 guided bombs. In addition, it used 2,193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,866 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 50 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 122 occupiers and wounded 33. Share

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

37 unmanned aerial vehicles,

one motorcycle,

artillery system,

three units of road transport.