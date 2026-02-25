The AFU eliminated over 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces continue vital combat operations against Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine, focusing on disrupting offensive plans and exhausting combat potential.
- The defense forces in the Pokrovsky direction eliminate over 120 Russian occupiers, damage equipment, and destroy various enemy assets, showcasing resilience and determination.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/25/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one rocket, 36 air strikes, dropped 128 guided bombs. In addition, it used 2,193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,866 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 50 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:
37 unmanned aerial vehicles,
one motorcycle,
artillery system,
three units of road transport.
Two vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and 12 enemy personnel shelters were hit.
