The AFU neutralized more than 40 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 132 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. The defense forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel and exhaust its combat potential, inflicting systematic fire damage.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 02/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, two rockets, 55 air strikes, dropped 148 guided bombs. In addition, it used 4,126 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,521 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Novye Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshynye and Novopidhorodne.

Two attempts by the occupiers to improve their situation are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 31 occupiers were eliminated and 11 were wounded in this direction today.

Destroyed:

three units of road transport,

10 units of special equipment,

two guns,

one UAV control point.

One tank, three artillery systems, five vehicles, one piece of special equipment, four UAV control points, and 45 enemy shelters were damaged.

167 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.