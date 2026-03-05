The AFU destroyed another 900 occupiers and 41 Russian artillery systems

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 5, 2026, amount to about 1,270,400 people, of which 900 people - in the previous 24 hours.
- Russian troops have suffered over 1,270,400 combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to efficiently eliminate occupiers and destroy Russian military equipment.
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,727 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 24,142 (+7),
artillery systems — 37,915 (+41),
MLRS — 1,667 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,319 (+0),
aircraft — 435 (+0),
helicopters — 348 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 158,381 (+1,950),
cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0),
ships / boats — 30 (+0),
submarines — 2 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,434 (+210),
special equipment — 4,079 (+1).
The data is being refined.
