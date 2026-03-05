The AFU destroyed another 900 occupiers and 41 Russian artillery systems
The AFU destroyed another 900 occupiers and 41 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 5, 2026, amount to about 1,270,400 people, of which 900 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops have suffered over 1,270,400 combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to efficiently eliminate occupiers and destroy Russian military equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,727 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,142 (+7),

  • artillery systems — 37,915 (+41),

  • MLRS — 1,667 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,319 (+0),

  • aircraft — 435 (+0),

  • helicopters — 348 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 158,381 (+1,950),

  • cruise missiles — 4,384 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 30 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,434 (+210),

  • special equipment — 4,079 (+1).

The data is being refined.

