There have been 56 clashes between the AFU and the Russia since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03/06/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes with the enemy took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Vilcha and Shevyakivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Peshchanye and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibovo, Derylove, Kolodyaz and towards the settlements of Stepovo, Stavky, and Drobyshevo.

In the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechynoye. One battle is still ongoing.