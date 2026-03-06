There have been 56 clashes between the AFU and the Russia since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor has reached 56.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been 56 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with multiple settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions being affected by enemy shelling.
- Operational information as of March 6, 2026, revealed two clashes in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, with the enemy carrying out a total of 51 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
Current situation on the front on March 6
Operational information as of 16:00 03/06/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes with the enemy took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy carried out 51 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Vilcha and Shevyakivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Peshchanye and Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibovo, Derylove, Kolodyaz and towards the settlements of Stepovo, Stavky, and Drobyshevo.
In the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechynoye. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pillya, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 13 times to push our soldiers out of the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and towards the settlement of Bilytske.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Verbovye. Enemy airstrikes were carried out on Pokrovske, Kolomiytsy, and Oleksandrivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 11 attacks in the Myrne area and towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostyantynivka and Varvarivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, nine attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Hulyaipilske, Girke, Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, there was one clash near Stepnohirsk. Air strikes hit Komyshuvakha and Veselyanka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antoniv Bridge.
