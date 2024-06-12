Sky superiority is the only strategic Russian advantage, Zelenskyy says

As of today, the enemy's greatest strategic advantage over Ukraine is superiority in the sky.
What is the biggest strategic advantage of the Russian army
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 opening ceremony.
F-16 jets for Ukraine: details
Last year, several member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance decided to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
In particular, the training of our pilots for these aircraft was agreed upon. At the end of May, it became known that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had already completed training on F-16 jets at a military base in the United States of America (USA).
Danish PM Mette Fredriksen said Ukraine will soon receive the first fighter jets.
Meanwhile, Belgium has undertaken to provide 30 units of F-16 to our country by 2028.
