According to the coalition Slovak National Party (SNS), Slovakia has the right to demand financial compensation from Ukraine.

This was reported to TASR on May 24 by the director of the office of the SNS chairman, Zuzana Škopcová.

The party calls on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, to initiate the European Union procedure regarding a share in Ukraine's mineral wealth at the next meeting of the European Council.

"Never in the history of any state has there been such an agreement signed as President Zelensky did with the United States. The European Union's assistance is approaching the volume of US assistance. If Ukraine transfers all its mineral wealth to the United States, it will have nothing to return the assistance to European states," said Shkoptsova, adding that the exercise by the United States of exclusive rights to mineral resources is illogical and unethical towards Ukraine.

SNS Chairman Andrzej Danko wants to officially bring this issue to the attention of Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky on May 26.

He will call on the head of the department to comprehensively calculate the costs of aid to Ukraine and prepare documents for the prime minister. According to the nationalists, Slovakia has helped Ukraine within its capabilities to the tune of more than three billion euros. The SNS claims that Slovakia should receive compensation for financial assistance, just as the United States did.

"If Ukraine has already decided to pay for aid during the conflict with the Russian Federation, it is unclear why it does not do so with regard to the European Union," Shkoptsova said. SNS believes that Prime Minister Fico will raise this issue at the next leaders' meeting so that they can address the European Union leadership. Share

As a reminder, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada voted to ratify the so-called "subsoil agreement" with the United States and create a Ukrainian-American reconstruction investment fund. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant law on May 12.