According to the coalition Slovak National Party (SNS), Slovakia has the right to demand financial compensation from Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Slovakia believes it has the right to demand financial compensation from Ukraine for the assistance provided, similar to the agreement between Ukraine and the United States.
- The Slovak National Party (SNS) supports the initiative and is urging Prime Minister Robert Fico to take action regarding the compensation issue.
- The SNS claims that Slovakia has helped Ukraine with a substantial amount of financial aid and should receive compensation, highlighting the need for fairness in international relations.
Slovakia will demand financial compensation from Ukraine
This was reported to TASR on May 24 by the director of the office of the SNS chairman, Zuzana Škopcová.
The party calls on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, to initiate the European Union procedure regarding a share in Ukraine's mineral wealth at the next meeting of the European Council.
"Never in the history of any state has there been such an agreement signed as President Zelensky did with the United States. The European Union's assistance is approaching the volume of US assistance. If Ukraine transfers all its mineral wealth to the United States, it will have nothing to return the assistance to European states," said Shkoptsova, adding that the exercise by the United States of exclusive rights to mineral resources is illogical and unethical towards Ukraine.
SNS Chairman Andrzej Danko wants to officially bring this issue to the attention of Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky on May 26.
He will call on the head of the department to comprehensively calculate the costs of aid to Ukraine and prepare documents for the prime minister. According to the nationalists, Slovakia has helped Ukraine within its capabilities to the tune of more than three billion euros. The SNS claims that Slovakia should receive compensation for financial assistance, just as the United States did.
As a reminder, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada voted to ratify the so-called "subsoil agreement" with the United States and create a Ukrainian-American reconstruction investment fund. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant law on May 12.
