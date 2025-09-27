The President of Slovakia personally spoke with the American leader. However, his country is not going to get off the Russian “oil and gas needle.”

Slovakia will continue to buy Russian oil

Slovakia does not plan to quickly abandon Russian oil supplies, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini told US President Donald Trump during talks in New York.

Although, according to the American leader, this step would help cut off Moscow's military funding and push the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace negotiations.

However, Slovakia, a landlocked country bordering Ukraine, is resisting, citing technological difficulties and limited options for alternative routes, writes .

If there are any changes in the coming years, it will be called diversification. Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States. Share

And he reported that Slovakia cannot quickly diversify energy suppliers without technical and logistical support.

He described the meeting with Trump as constructive, noting that the American president listened to the arguments presented: