Slovakia is not going to give up buying Russian oil
Slovakia is not going to give up buying Russian oil

Slovakia
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The President of Slovakia personally spoke with the American leader. However, his country is not going to get off the Russian “oil and gas needle.”

Points of attention

  • Slovakia plans to continue purchasing Russian oil due to technological difficulties and limited options for alternative routes.
  • Diversifying energy supplies is a priority for Slovakia, but it requires technical and logistical support for a swift transition.
  • The President of Slovakia discussed the situation with the US leader and emphasized the challenges in quickly diversifying energy sources.

Slovakia will continue to buy Russian oil

Slovakia does not plan to quickly abandon Russian oil supplies, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini told US President Donald Trump during talks in New York.

Although, according to the American leader, this step would help cut off Moscow's military funding and push the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace negotiations.

However, Slovakia, a landlocked country bordering Ukraine, is resisting, citing technological difficulties and limited options for alternative routes, writes .

If there are any changes in the coming years, it will be called diversification. Slovakia needs three, four, five different sources of gas and energy. We cannot replace dependence on Russia with dependence on the United States.

And he reported that Slovakia cannot quickly diversify energy suppliers without technical and logistical support.

He described the meeting with Trump as constructive, noting that the American president listened to the arguments presented:

There was a smile on his face, but he directly told me, "Do something."

