The President of Slovakia personally spoke with the American leader. However, his country is not going to get off the Russian “oil and gas needle.”
Points of attention
- Slovakia plans to continue purchasing Russian oil due to technological difficulties and limited options for alternative routes.
- Diversifying energy supplies is a priority for Slovakia, but it requires technical and logistical support for a swift transition.
- The President of Slovakia discussed the situation with the US leader and emphasized the challenges in quickly diversifying energy sources.
Slovakia will continue to buy Russian oil
Slovakia does not plan to quickly abandon Russian oil supplies, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini told US President Donald Trump during talks in New York.
Although, according to the American leader, this step would help cut off Moscow's military funding and push the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace negotiations.
However, Slovakia, a landlocked country bordering Ukraine, is resisting, citing technological difficulties and limited options for alternative routes, writes .
And he reported that Slovakia cannot quickly diversify energy suppliers without technical and logistical support.
He described the meeting with Trump as constructive, noting that the American president listened to the arguments presented:
There was a smile on his face, but he directly told me, "Do something."
