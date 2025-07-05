Slovakia again blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Slovakia has once again blocked the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the level of ambassadors of member states to the European Union, the communications department of the country's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs reported.
Points of attention
- Slovakia has once again blocked the adoption of the EU sanctions package against Russia, citing concerns over the RePowerEU initiative that could impact the country's economy.
- Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasizes the importance of finding compromise solutions regarding energy security and competitiveness, showing the country's commitment to protecting its interests.
- The Slovak Republic is engaged in negotiations with the European Commission to address concerns and requirements related to energy prices and security, highlighting the country's efforts to promote dialogue for the benefit of citizens and businesses.
Slovakia blocks new EU sanctions package against Russia
The Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has repeatedly stated that it will not support the prepared package of sanctions due to the RePowerEU initiative, which provides for a complete cessation of Russian natural gas supplies to the European Union from January 1, 2028.
According to Fico, this could have a significant negative economic impact on Slovakia.
The Slovak Republic highly appreciated the working negotiations with representatives of the European Commission on the topic of energy and RePowerEU, the aim of which was to promote a better understanding of the concerns and requirements of the Slovak Republic as the most affected Member State.
The department emphasized that the RePowerEU proposal is "a serious challenge to the competitiveness of the economy, especially in terms of energy prices and Slovakia's energy security," therefore, they say, Slovakia remains in its current position regarding the 18th package of sanctions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-