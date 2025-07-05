Slovakia again blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Slovakia has once again blocked the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the level of ambassadors of member states to the European Union, the communications department of the country's Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs reported.

Slovakia blocks new EU sanctions package against Russia

The Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, has repeatedly stated that it will not support the prepared package of sanctions due to the RePowerEU initiative, which provides for a complete cessation of Russian natural gas supplies to the European Union from January 1, 2028.

According to Fico, this could have a significant negative economic impact on Slovakia.

The Slovak Republic highly appreciated the working negotiations with representatives of the European Commission on the topic of energy and RePowerEU, the aim of which was to promote a better understanding of the concerns and requirements of the Slovak Republic as the most affected Member State.

The department emphasized that the RePowerEU proposal is "a serious challenge to the competitiveness of the economy, especially in terms of energy prices and Slovakia's energy security," therefore, they say, Slovakia remains in its current position regarding the 18th package of sanctions.