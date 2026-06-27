Slovakia will not pay for Ukraine's military expenses — Fico's cynical statement

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he opposes NATO's plans at the Ankara summit on July 7-8 to provide multi-billion-dollar financial assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico opposes NATO's plans to provide financial assistance to Ukraine at the Ankara summit.
- Slovakia refuses to make military contributions to Ukraine and rejects the idea of paying for its military expenses.
Fico opposed NATO aid to Ukraine
The Slovak Prime Minister described the aid being prepared as "large-scale" and said that within the next week he intends to hold a meeting on this issue at the level of the highest constitutional officials with the participation of Defense Minister Robert Kalyniak.
He also added that he could not prevent other countries that "want to throw themselves into war."
At the NATO summit in Ankara next month, Alliance members are expected to commit to new arms contracts worth billions of dollars and increase arms production, including for Ukraine.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there will be no separate meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council during the summit in Turkey.
It is worth noting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit by a delegation that he will lead.
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