Slovenia's withdrawal from NATO. Pro-Russian politician Stevanovic calls for referendum
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Slovenia's withdrawal from NATO. Pro-Russian politician Stevanovic calls for referendum

Stevanovic
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Slovenia may drastically change its foreign policy and sever ties with NATO, the country's new parliament speaker Zoran Stevanovic said.

Points of attention

  • Slovenia's new parliament speaker Zoran Stevanovic is calling for a referendum on the country's withdrawal from NATO, which could lead to significant changes in its foreign policy.
  • Stevanovic, a pro-Russian politician, emphasizes Slovenia's independence and sovereignty in decision-making, promoting the idea of pursuing policies that are in the best interest of the country.

Pro-Russian politician Stevanovic calls for referendum on Slovenia's NATO membership

Stevanović made headlines by outlining his plans to visit Moscow in the near future and promising to hold a referendum on Slovenia's withdrawal from NATO.

On April 13, Stevanović denied having pro-Russian views. Instead, he said his Pravda party espoused pro-Slovenian views and promised that they would push for a referendum on Slovenia's withdrawal from NATO.

I would like to build bridges, to cooperate well with all countries, regardless of the wall erected between the West and the East. In this sense, I also plan to visit Moscow in the near future.

The 44-year-old former police officer turned politician and leader of the anti-vaccination movement during the Covid-19 pandemic acknowledged that leaving the EU would not be popular at this time. But he said that the decision on Slovenia's fate should be made in Ljubljana, not Brussels.

We argue that Slovenia should pursue its policy independently, sovereignly. We should cooperate with all countries in the world, especially with the great powers, but this cooperation should never mean subordination to them. Good relations with everyone, but in the interests of Slovenia.

On the day of his election as speaker, some people with Russian flags gathered in front of the parliament building. Stevanović denied that this had anything to do with his election. He said that every Friday there is a Russian-Slovenian friendship rally there, and no Pravda member has ever attended these rallies.

We will be categorically against interfering in foreign military and diplomatic disputes, because Slovenia never benefits from this. At the same time, I must say that we promised the people a referendum on leaving NATO, and we will hold this referendum.

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