Ukraine, Slovenia signed a Memorandum on protection of Ukrainian children's rights

Ukraine and Slovenia have concluded an intergovernmental Memorandum that will provide comprehensive support to Ukrainian citizens, in particular, Ukrainian children who left for Slovenia because of the war.
- The memorandum provides for cooperation in the field of family education of children without parental care.
- The parties agreed on the coordination of issues related to the transfer and return of Ukrainian children to Slovenia.
- The agreement provides for the prevention of the adoption of Ukrainian children and the preservation of their national identity.
- Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar also announced the possibility of signing a security agreement between the countries before the NATO summit in Washington.
The signing took place on June 28 within the framework of the visit of the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, to Ukraine with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The countries agreed to cooperate on comprehensive and systematic support for Ukrainian children who temporarily left for Slovenia to protect their rights and legitimate interests. The parties agreed on the following:
Exchange of experience regarding the best forms of family upbringing for children deprived of parental care;
mutual information and coordination of issues related to the transfer of Ukrainian children and their parents or other legal representatives to Slovenia and their return;
prevention of adoption of Ukrainian children;
preserving the national identity of Ukrainian children who have temporarily relocated to Slovenia.
On June 28, the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, visited Kyiv.
At a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she said that the security agreement between Slovenia and Ukraine is in the final stages and can be signed before the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington on July 9.
