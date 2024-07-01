Ukraine, Slovenia signed a Memorandum on protection of Ukrainian children's rights

Ukraine and Slovenia have concluded an intergovernmental Memorandum that will provide comprehensive support to Ukrainian citizens, in particular, Ukrainian children who left for Slovenia because of the war.

What is known about the concluded Memorandum

The signing took place on June 28 within the framework of the visit of the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, to Ukraine with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Slovenia will comprehensively support citizens of Ukraine, in particular children who were forced to temporarily move to their country. The relevant memorandum was signed today between our governments, said Denys Shmyhal. Share

The countries agreed to cooperate on comprehensive and systematic support for Ukrainian children who temporarily left for Slovenia to protect their rights and legitimate interests. The parties agreed on the following:

Exchange of experience regarding the best forms of family upbringing for children deprived of parental care;

mutual information and coordination of issues related to the transfer of Ukrainian children and their parents or other legal representatives to Slovenia and their return;

prevention of adoption of Ukrainian children;

preserving the national identity of Ukrainian children who have temporarily relocated to Slovenia.

What preceded it

On June 28, the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, visited Kyiv.