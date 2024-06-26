About 1.5 million Ukrainian children remain in Russia-occupied territories, deputy PM says

There are 6 million Ukrainian citizens in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, 1.5 million of them are children.

There are almost 5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Culture during the war. Human capital".

So, human capital. As a deputy prime minister, as minister, I deal with people who suffered from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. There are 6 million Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. These are 1.5 million children who are currently in TOT. At the same time, we are talking about almost 5 million internally displaced people. Some were left with nothing, but they did not change their Donetsk or Luhansk registration while waiting for their return. Iryna Vereshchuk Minister for the reintegration of TOT

Vereshchuk emphasised that human capital also includes Ukrainians who have left the country. According to her, people are ready to return to the de-occupied territories and participate in the restoration of infrastructure as soon as active hostilities end.

During foreign business trips, I always meet with our diaspora, as well as citizens who left after February 24. 90% of them say with tears in their eyes that they want to return as soon as the security situation allows, she said. Share

At least 380 Ukrainian abducted children were given up for adoption in Russia

According to the human rights activist and legal expert of the Regional Center for Human Rights, Kateryna Rashevska, over the past two years, at least 380 cases of illegal guardianship and at least 78 cases of so-called "adoption" were recorded, including the change of personal data of abducted Ukrainian children.

Over the past two years, we have recorded information on the establishment of illegal "guardianship" in three hundred and eighty cases and at least seventy-eight cases of "adoption" accompanied by a change in personal data, — notes Rashevska. Share

She noted that after a Ukrainian child falls under Russian control, it is always imposed on obtaining Russian citizenship, brainwashing with the help of so-called Russian "education" with elements of political propaganda and militarisation.