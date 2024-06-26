About 1.5 million Ukrainian children remain in Russia-occupied territories, deputy PM says

There are 6 million Ukrainian citizens in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, 1.5 million of them are children.
Points of attention
- Almost 5 million internally displaced people are forced to leave their homes due to the Russian invasion.
- Russia abducts Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and gives them up for adoption on the territory of the Russian Federation
- Ukrainian children are abducted for adoption in Russia, where they are brainwashed through political propaganda and militarisation.
There are almost 5 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine
Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Culture during the war. Human capital".
Vereshchuk emphasised that human capital also includes Ukrainians who have left the country. According to her, people are ready to return to the de-occupied territories and participate in the restoration of infrastructure as soon as active hostilities end.
At least 380 Ukrainian abducted children were given up for adoption in Russia
According to the human rights activist and legal expert of the Regional Center for Human Rights, Kateryna Rashevska, over the past two years, at least 380 cases of illegal guardianship and at least 78 cases of so-called "adoption" were recorded, including the change of personal data of abducted Ukrainian children.
She noted that after a Ukrainian child falls under Russian control, it is always imposed on obtaining Russian citizenship, brainwashing with the help of so-called Russian "education" with elements of political propaganda and militarisation.
