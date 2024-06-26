Russians killed 551 Ukrainian children since full-scale invasion beginning

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 551 children have died and more than 1,401 have been injured in varying degrees of severity.

The most extensive number of children affected by Russia was recorded in the Donetsk region

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk — 547, Kharkiv — 395, Kherson — 152, Dnipropetrovsk — 151, Kyiv — 130, Zaporizhia — 108, Mykolaiv — 107.

In particular, during the last days:

On June 23, as a result of the shelling of the village, Two boys aged 10 and 13 were injured in Selidove, Donetsk region.

On June 23, as a result of shelling in the city of Kharkiv, two boys aged 15 and 16 were injured.

On June 24, as a result of the shelling of Druzhkivka and Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, five children were injured: two boys aged 12 and 16 and three girls aged 9, 11 and 13.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The documentary contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the film went through Russian captivity, torture, and abduction to a health camp; some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.