South Korea asks Trump for peace efforts — what we know

South Korea has asked US President Donald Trump to mediate in dialogue with North Korea and reduce military tensions in the region.

Trump to be peacemaker at South Korea's request

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has appealed to Trump to be a "peacemaker." He asked the American leader to try to bring North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un back to talks.

According to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyon, Trump allegedly agreed to this offer.

The Foreign Minister said that the US president "expressed his willingness to cooperate again with North Korea," although the White House has not yet announced this.

Recall that during his first presidential term in 2018, Trump held talks with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, and a year later, a second official meeting took place in Hanoi. Share

In the summer of 2019, Trump visited the demilitarized zone on the border of North and South Korea. The goal of the talks was to denuclearize the DPRK, but the American leader was unsuccessful.

In the fall of 2019, North Korea blamed the United States for the failure of the negotiations, and Trump criticized Kim Jong-un and demanded that he "denuclearize as promised." After that, relations between the countries deteriorated.

After returning to the Oval Office in January 2025, Donald Trump stated that he planned to resume negotiations with the North Korean dictator.