The South Korean parliament has approved the impeachment of President Yoon Seok Yeol, who is accused of treason for attempting to declare martial law without a basis, for the second time.

What is known about the impeachment of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol

It is noted that 204 deputies supported the impeachment of the head of state, while 85 parliamentarians opposed it.

After the impeachment announcement, Yun Seok-yeol will be temporarily suspended from office.

Yoon Seok-yeol

Within 180 days, the Constitutional Court will have to determine whether to permanently remove Yun Suk-yeol from the presidency or restore his powers.

The duties of the president will be temporarily performed by the Prime Minister.

What is known about the political crisis in South Korea?

South Korean prosecutors have indicted President Yun Seok-yeol on charges of high treason and abuse of power.

Previously, the prosecutor's office had already arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his alleged role in the president's declaration of martial law.

On December 3, Yun declared a state of emergency to confront "anti-state forces" and political opponents.

However, six hours later, after parliament refused to approve the decree, he reversed his decision. He later apologized to the citizens for his decision, but refused to resign, despite strong political pressure, including from members of his own ruling party.

In a December 7 address, the South Korean president said he "sincerely regretted" causing public concern by declaring martial law, promising not to do so again.

South Korea's Justice Ministry has banned the president from leaving the country until the investigation into the head of state's treason charges is complete, following his groundless imposition of martial law last week.