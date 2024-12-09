South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol has been banned from leaving the country amid accusations of treason.

What is known about the investigation into the scandalous actions of the president of South Korea

South Korea's justice ministry has barred the president from leaving the country pending an investigation into treason charges against the head of state, following his groundless imposition of martial law last week.

President of South Korea Yoon Seok-yeol

South Korean police also said they would consider a similar ban against the wife of the South Korean president.

What is known about the accusations against the president of South Korea

South Korea's prosecutor's office has accused President Yoon Seok-yeol of treason and abuse of power.

Before that, prosecutors had already arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his alleged role in the president's declaration of martial law.

On December 3, Yoon imposed a state of emergency to confront "anti-state forces" and political opponents.

However, six hours later, after the parliament refused to approve the decree, he reversed his decision. He later apologized to the public for his decision, but refused to resign despite intense political pressure, including from members of his own ruling party.

In a December 7 address, South Korea's president said he "sincerely regrets" having caused public concern by declaring martial law, promising not to do it again.

On the same day, South Korea's parliament failed to vote to impeach President Yoon Seok-yeol, while the leader of the ruling party said the president would resign.