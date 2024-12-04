South Korea's defense minister has resigned
Source:  Yonhap

South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned. He suggested that the president of South Korea declare martial law.

Points of attention

  • South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned, taking responsibility for situations related to martial law.
  • The president of South Korea has declared martial law to protect the country from the communist forces of North Korea.
  • The decision to impose martial law caused opposition in the parliament, which led to the cancellation of this measure.
  • Recent events in South Korea indicate a tense political situation in the country, including the storming of the National Assembly building and the conflict with special forces.
  • North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has intervened in South Korea's internal affairs, calling for an end to pressure on freedom, further complicating the situation in the region.

Why did South Korea's defense minister resign?

As noted, the minister announced his resignation in an official document sent to journalists.

I take responsibility for all situations related to martial law, and I express my gratitude to the president," Kim Yong-hyun said.

It is reported that the Minister of Defense personally suggested that the President of South Korea declare martial law.

The minister emphasized that all military personnel who performed duties related to martial law followed his instructions, and added that "all responsibility rests with him."

The latest developments in South Korea are the most important

On December 3, the head of state Yoon Seok-yeol unexpectedly announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.

According to him, this measure is necessary to protect the country from "communist forces".

To protect liberal South Korea from threats emanating from communist forces in North Korea and to destroy anti-state elements ... I declare a state of emergency, he said.

South Korea's parliament immediately opposed the president's decision and voted to overturn it.

Against the background of the recent events, the National Assembly building in Seoul was actively stormed by security forces, and clashes began near the entrance with special forces carrying out the president's order.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called on the South Korean president to "stop the pressure on freedom."

