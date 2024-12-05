The police began an investigation against the president of South Korea

South Korean police have launched an investigation into the country's president, Yoon Seok-yeol, after declaring martial law. He is accused of treason.
Points of attention
South Korea has launched an investigation against President Yoon Seok-yol
As the publication notes, the investigation started after receiving two official complaints:
from the opposition party "Restoration of Korea";
from a group of 59 public activists.
In the submitted appeals, in addition to the president, the following are also accused:
to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun;
Army Chief of Staff General Park Ahn Su;
Minister of Internal Affairs Lee Sang-min.
They are suspected of treason and other crimes related to the introduction and subsequent cancellation of martial law, which was announced on the night of December 4.
The latest developments in South Korea are the most important
On December 3, the head of state Yoon Seok-yeol unexpectedly announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country.
According to him, this measure is necessary to protect the country from "communist forces".
South Korea's parliament immediately opposed the president's decision and voted to overturn it.
Against the background of the recent events, the National Assembly building in Seoul was actively stormed by security forces, and clashes began near the entrance with special forces carrying out the president's order.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called on the South Korean president to "stop the pressure on freedom."
