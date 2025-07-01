The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russia's manufacturing sector fell to 47.5 from 50.2 in May, confirming a sharp contraction — in fact, the largest in the last 3 years.

Russia faces new serious challenges

According to experts, production in the aggressor country has been falling rapidly for the fourth month in a row.

They also noted that the number of new orders began to decline after a temporary increase in May.

Such serious metamorphoses were primarily influenced by the decline in customers' purchasing power, as well as weak demand.

The aggressor country also cannot ignore the fact that the decline in new export orders has accelerated to the fastest pace since November 2022.

According to survey participants, unfavorable exchange rates have negatively affected competitiveness in key export markets, S&P Global said in a statement.

Moreover, it is indicated that the employment level has decreased for the second time in three months — this was facilitated by the fact that manufacturers began to reduce costs.