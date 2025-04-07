SSU detained 7 teenage arsonists — they acted on the orders of Russian special services

The security service has exposed new arsonists who were acting on behalf of the Russian Federation in the northern and central regions of Ukraine. The youngest of the suspects was only 12 years old, the oldest was 16.

SSU detained 7 teenage arsonists: they worked for Russian special services

They are all local schoolchildren and students who were caught by Russian special services while searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After involving minors in subversive activities, the occupiers "targeted" them to destroy Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets.

To commit arson, the suspects used flammable mixtures and then recorded the burning of the damaged objects on video.

According to the case materials, six underage arsonists who studied at one school in the city of Smila were exposed in the Cherkasy region.

As the investigation established, initially Russian special services tested their henchmen for readiness for sabotage and terrorist attacks. To do this, the occupiers instructed them to apply provocative graffiti on the walls of buildings.

After completing the “test” tasks, the suspects set fire to several relay cabinets and later received new instructions from the Russian Federation: to make an improvised explosive device (IED) for a terrorist attack.

The attackers did not have time to make explosives because the Security Service employees acted ahead of time.

The issue of qualifying the actions of the defendants and holding them accountable is currently being resolved.

Another suspect was detained in Chernihiv. He turned out to be a 16-year-old student of a local lyceum who, on behalf of the Russian Federation, tried to disrupt the railway logistics of the Defense Forces in northern Ukraine. To do this, he was supposed to set fire to several relay cabinets of incoming traffic lights that ensure the uninterrupted movement of freight trains and military echelons.

SBU officers detained the attacker "hot on the trail" after setting fire to the first energy facility.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).