Starmer welcomed the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine
Starmer welcomed the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine

Government of Great Britain
Starmer
The members of the Coalition of the Willing have expressed their willingness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

  • The Coalition of the Willing is prepared to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to enhance the country's security measures.
  • Keir Starmer stresses the importance of exerting pressure on Putin to cease military operations in Ukraine.
  • The leaders of the Coalition of the Willing express optimism for a prompt resumption of negotiations to address the conflict.

Coalition of the Willing to Supply Ukraine with Long-Range Missiles

This is reported on the British government website.

It is noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer virtually joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting on the morning of September 4.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the statements of partners from the Coalition of the Willing to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to further strengthen the country's defense stockpiles.

In his speech, Starmer said Putin could not be trusted as he continued to delay peace talks while carrying out brutal attacks on Ukraine. This was further confirmed by the indiscriminate attacks on Kyiv last week, which caused significant damage to the British Council and EU delegation buildings, he added.

Discussing the latest military plans of the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister stressed that "the group has an unbreakable promise to Ukraine, supported by US President Trump, and that it is now clear that they need to go even further to put pressure on Putin to ensure an end to hostilities."

Starmer also thanked military planners for their work to ensure that "troops could be deployed if a ceasefire is reached." The leaders expressed hope for a speedy resumption of talks, the British government said in a statement.

