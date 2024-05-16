State of emergency declared in part of France — what happened

In the evening of 15 May, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal officially confirmed the introduction of a state of emergency in New Caledonia following a recent surge in violence.

What is happening in France

Following the decision of Emmanuel Macron's team to declare a state of emergency, a military contingent will be deployed in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean, where a surge in violence has been recorded in recent days.

The military will be responsible for maintaining security in ports and airports. In addition, the French authorities will ban the social network TikTok.

Military personnel are being deployed to ensure the security of New Caledonia's ports and airport, Gabriel Attal said at the opening of the interdepartmental crisis unit at the French Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, Louis Le Frantz, the High Commissioner for New Caledonia, who requested army reinforcements to protect Noumea airport, also announced a curfew in the territory, reports say.

The next meeting of the interdepartmental group, which will be chaired by French leader Emmanuel Macron, should begin soon.

Against the backdrop of a sharp aggravation of the situation in New Caledonia, he was forced to cancel the planned visit.

What is important to know about New Caledonia

In the last few days, in New Caledonia, which has long sought independence, protests began against the constitutional reform of the right to vote — it will give the opportunity to vote in local elections to residents who have lived on the territory for 10 years.

At least three people were killed and four more, including gendarmes, were seriously injured during the night-time clashes on the streets.

In addition, it is reported that the total number of people injured exceeds 300.