Source:  The Times

According to insiders of The Times, recent exercises by NATO members have become clear evidence that US troops are much less prepared for combat operations in the Arctic than the armies of northern European countries.

  • President Trump's claims of the American army's ability to protect Greenland from Chinese-Russian occupation were questioned as US troops faced difficulties that their allies did not encounter during the exercises.
  • It is essential for the US to maintain good relations with Arctic allies like Finland to ensure strategic cooperation and security in the region, rather than risking alienating crucial partners.

US President Donald Trump often repeats that only the American army is capable of protecting Greenland from Chinese-Russian occupation.

However, as it turned out, his statements are unfounded, as the Americans demonstrated their vulnerability during NATO exercises.

According to insiders, they took place in northern Norway in 2025 — it was there that US soldiers encountered difficulties that their allies did not have.

Eventually, it got to the point that the Alliance command was forced to ask the Finnish military, who were playing the role of the enemy in the exercise scenario, to be lenient towards the Americans.

The Finns had to say, "Stop beating up the Americans," because it was inconvenient and demoralizing for them, recalls one of the anonymous sources.

One cannot also ignore the fact that the States is critically dependent on Finland for the supply of the best icebreaker technology.

If Trump wants to protect the region, he is going down the wrong path by annoying his Arctic allies, the insider said.

