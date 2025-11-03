Stubb suggested a new meeting place for Trump and Putin

On November 3, Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.

Stubb suggests Trump and Putin meet: where exactly

Alexander Stubb has made a suggestion regarding a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit, which will be held in late November in Johannesburg (South Africa).

He also emphasized that the world has entered a new nuclear era, in which the importance of nuclear weapons is growing.

The President of Finland added that due to new tests, in particular by the Russian Federation, NATO, and the United States, the multilateral control system is collapsing, and arms control is becoming more difficult.

On October 16, Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin and announced that he had arranged to meet with him in Budapest.

On October 23, the American president announced that he had canceled the planned summit and expressed hope that the Russian dictator and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would become more reasonable.

Later, the US leader said that he was ready to meet with Putin if he was confident in the possibility of concluding an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. Share

On October 27, an aide to the Russian dictator, Yuri Ushakov, stated that the readiness to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump allegedly remained.