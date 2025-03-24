Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation
Category
Events
Publication date

Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation

Su-25
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A Su-25 military aircraft crashed in Primorye during a training flight, the pilot ejected.

Points of attention

  • A Su-25 military aircraft crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight, with the pilot successfully ejecting.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, marking the second such incident in a week following a Mi-28 helicopter crash.
  • The pilot was rescued by a search and rescue team, and the ministry confirmed no threats to life or health as the aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area without ammunition.

A military plane crashed in Russia: where exactly

According to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, the aircraft crashed "while performing a scheduled training flight."

The pilot was found by a search and rescue team, and there is no threat to life or health, the ministry said.

The plane was without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area. The preliminary cause of the crash is considered by the Ministry of Defense to be a "technical malfunction."

Last week, a Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in the Leningrad region. According to Shot, the aircraft fell into a field in the Volosovsky district and caught fire. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the helicopter crashed during a "scheduled training flight," and all crew members died.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An An-3 plane crashed in Russian Yakutia
An An-3 plane crashed in Russian Yakutia
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An AN-2 plane crashed in Russia — photo
Another AN-2 crashed in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?