Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation

A Su-25 military aircraft crashed in Primorye during a training flight, the pilot ejected.
Points of attention
- A Su-25 military aircraft crashed in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight, with the pilot successfully ejecting.
- The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the crash to a technical malfunction, marking the second such incident in a week following a Mi-28 helicopter crash.
- The pilot was rescued by a search and rescue team, and the ministry confirmed no threats to life or health as the aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area without ammunition.
A military plane crashed in Russia: where exactly
According to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, the aircraft crashed "while performing a scheduled training flight."
The pilot was found by a search and rescue team, and there is no threat to life or health, the ministry said.
The plane was without ammunition and crashed in a deserted area. The preliminary cause of the crash is considered by the Ministry of Defense to be a "technical malfunction."
