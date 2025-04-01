Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine Receives New Offer from the US
Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine Receives New Offer from the US

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Where are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US heading?
Ukraine is currently holding consultations with the United States, as it has received an official proposal from Washington for the development and, accordingly, a new text of the agreement. The main goal of both countries is to sign a mutually acceptable agreement on minerals.

Points of attention

  • The agreement's development involves consultations and the need for domestic procedures in Ukraine.
  • The goal is to achieve a mutually acceptable text for signing, showcasing the diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and the US.

Where are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US heading?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that on March 28, the States, through diplomatic channels, transmitted to Kyiv a new text of the so-called agreement on mineral resources.

The Ukrainian side was ready to sign the previously developed framework agreement. Now we have received a proposal for development and, accordingly, a new text of the agreement.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the diplomat, Ukraine has its own legislation regarding the processing of this type of documents.

Given this, it was important to carry out the necessary procedures to begin the necessary domestic procedures.

Against this background, Andriy Sybiga emphasized that one round of these consultations has already taken place.

As the Foreign Minister noted, strengthening the presence of American business in Ukraine is extremely important.

"Therefore, this process will continue. We will work with our American colleagues to achieve a mutually acceptable text for signing," the diplomat added.

