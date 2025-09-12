Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested in US — what is known

US President Donald Trump announced on the morning of September 12 that the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk has been turned in by his father. Law enforcement sources said he is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Police arrest suspect in Kirk murder

"I think with a high degree of certainty we caught him," Trump said on Fox & Friends during a live interview at the cable giant's Manhattan studio, adding that he heard about it a few minutes before his 8 a.m. interview.

Someone who was very close to him turned him in. Donald Trump President of the United States

The president then revealed that it was the suspect's father who relayed this through "a minister who had connections with law enforcement."

I hope he's found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the best person and he didn't deserve this.

Trump did not name the suspect, but law enforcement sources told The Post that it was Robinson, who lives in Utah.

The suspect is believed to have fired a single shot from a height about 200 yards from the tent where Kirk, 31, was sitting at the Los Angeles University Center, authorities and sources said earlier.

Previous reports described the suspect as an armed man wearing jeans, a black shirt and a black vest, holding a long rifle, perched on the roof of a building east of the school library.

Kirk's murder suspect Tyler Robinson

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and father of two, had just answered a viewer's question about mass shootings committed by transgender people at an outdoor event on the Orem campus when he was struck by a bullet.

The search involved officers from at least four law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Orem police, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Valley University police.