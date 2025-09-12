Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested in US — what is known

US President Donald Trump announced on the morning of September 12 that the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk has been turned in by his father. Law enforcement sources said he is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.
- The suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, identified as Tyler Robinson, was arrested in the US.
- US President Donald Trump announced the arrest, revealing that the suspect was turned in by his father.
- Law enforcement sources reported that the suspect fired a shot at Kirk from a distance of about 200 yards.
Police arrest suspect in Kirk murder
The president then revealed that it was the suspect's father who relayed this through "a minister who had connections with law enforcement."
I hope he's found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the best person and he didn't deserve this.
Trump did not name the suspect, but law enforcement sources told The Post that it was Robinson, who lives in Utah.
Previous reports described the suspect as an armed man wearing jeans, a black shirt and a black vest, holding a long rifle, perched on the roof of a building east of the school library.
Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and father of two, had just answered a viewer's question about mass shootings committed by transgender people at an outdoor event on the Orem campus when he was struck by a bullet.
The search involved officers from at least four law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Orem police, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Valley University police.
