Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested in US — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date

Suspect in Charlie Kirk murder arrested in US — what is known

Kirk
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

US President Donald Trump announced on the morning of September 12 that the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk has been turned in by his father. Law enforcement sources said he is 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Points of attention

  • The suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, identified as Tyler Robinson, was arrested in the US.
  • US President Donald Trump announced the arrest, revealing that the suspect was turned in by his father.
  • Law enforcement sources reported that the suspect fired a shot at Kirk from a distance of about 200 yards.

Police arrest suspect in Kirk murder

"I think with a high degree of certainty we caught him," Trump said on Fox & Friends during a live interview at the cable giant's Manhattan studio, adding that he heard about it a few minutes before his 8 a.m. interview.

Someone who was very close to him turned him in.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The president then revealed that it was the suspect's father who relayed this through "a minister who had connections with law enforcement."

I hope he's found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the best person and he didn't deserve this.

Trump did not name the suspect, but law enforcement sources told The Post that it was Robinson, who lives in Utah.

The suspect is believed to have fired a single shot from a height about 200 yards from the tent where Kirk, 31, was sitting at the Los Angeles University Center, authorities and sources said earlier.

Previous reports described the suspect as an armed man wearing jeans, a black shirt and a black vest, holding a long rifle, perched on the roof of a building east of the school library.

Kirk's murder suspect Tyler Robinson

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and father of two, had just answered a viewer's question about mass shootings committed by transgender people at an outdoor event on the Orem campus when he was struck by a bullet.

The search involved officers from at least four law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Orem police, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Valley University police.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump supporter shot in the US — activist Charlie Kirk in intensive care
Kirk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I am filled with grief and anger". Trump vows to find activist Kirk's killer
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?