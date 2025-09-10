Trump supporter shot in the US — activist Charlie Kirk in intensive care

During a debate in the American state of Utah on September 10, influential far-right activist Charlie Kirk was shot.

Unknown person shot Trump supporter Charlie Kirk

During a debate at the University of Utah, an unknown person shot Kirk.

According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, the injured Kirk was taken from the building along with his security team, and the courtyard was cleared. Share

It is also reported that an unknown person shot Kirk from a nearby building 20 minutes after he began his speech.

According to preliminary information, security forces detained the sniper who opened fire on Charlie Kirk.

US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the incident.

We should all pray for Charlie Kirk, who was shot. He is a wonderful guy in every way. God bless him! — he wrote on his social network Truth Social.

Charlie Kirk is a podcast host with millions of followers on social media. He is a Donald Trump supporter; he is best known as the founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA. He comes to universities and debates with supporters of the US Democratic Party, fighting the "leftist agenda."

Kirk is also skeptical about supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. He has repeatedly expressed doubts about the advisability of military aid to Kyiv and criticized US policy in this direction. Share

He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 a "border dispute" and spread fake Russian state propaganda claims.