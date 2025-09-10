During a debate in the American state of Utah on September 10, influential far-right activist Charlie Kirk was shot.
Unknown person shot Trump supporter Charlie Kirk
During a debate at the University of Utah, an unknown person shot Kirk.
It is also reported that an unknown person shot Kirk from a nearby building 20 minutes after he began his speech.
According to preliminary information, security forces detained the sniper who opened fire on Charlie Kirk.
US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the incident.
We should all pray for Charlie Kirk, who was shot. He is a wonderful guy in every way. God bless him! — he wrote on his social network Truth Social.
Charlie Kirk is a podcast host with millions of followers on social media. He is a Donald Trump supporter; he is best known as the founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA. He comes to universities and debates with supporters of the US Democratic Party, fighting the "leftist agenda."
He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 a "border dispute" and spread fake Russian state propaganda claims.
At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2022, Kirk said that "the southern border is much more important than the Ukrainian border." And recently he spoke out against American weapons supplies, criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky for the lack of elections in Ukraine, and more.
