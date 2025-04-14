17-year-old American accused of plotting to assassinate Trump

A 17-year-old resident of the US state of Wisconsin killed his parents while preparing an assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump.

Teen in US accused of plotting to assassinate Trump

Nikita Kasap, 17, called for the assassination of the president and the overthrow of the U.S. government in documents and text messages. The alleged killing of his parents was an attempt to gain “the financial means and autonomy” to carry out that plan, according to the FBI case.

It is noted that Kasap killed his parents on February 11, but their bodies with gunshot wounds were found at home only two weeks later.

The teenager was arrested in his stepfather's stolen car that same evening. Law enforcement officers found information on his phone about the so-called "Order of Nine Angels," which unites neo-Nazis with racially motivated extremist views.

The guy was planning to kill the US president to provoke a political revolution and “save the white race.” The FBI found images and messages on his phone with information about using drones to carry out the attack. The guy also partially paid for the UAV and explosives with which he was to carry out the attack

One of the suspect's classmates told the sheriff that Kasap had told him he intended to kill his parents but did not have a gun. He later said he planned to meet the owner of the gun and steal it.

Kasap also claimed that he was in contact with a person from Russia, with whom he planned to overthrow the US government and kill Trump. Share

The publication emphasizes that none of the charges brought against Kasap have yet been confirmed in court.