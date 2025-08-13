Svyrydenko announced the signing of a record-breaking agreement for Ukraine

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, officially confirmed that Naftogaz and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a record-breaking loan agreement for Ukraine of 500 million euros for the purchase of gas.

What is known about Ukraine's new achievement?

Yulia Svyrydenko draws attention to the fact that this is the bank's largest project in Ukraine.

What is also important to understand is that for the first time, such a loan is being provided under an EU guarantee — without a Ukrainian state guarantee.

According to the head of government, this will allow our country to better prepare for the heating season and provide homes with heat and light even on the most difficult days of winter.

I thank the EBRD and the EU for their support, as well as the government and the Naftogaz teams for their professional work. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

As noted by the EBRD, the loan is supported by a European Union guarantee covering 90% of the loan amount within the framework of the Investment Program for Ukraine.

It is worth noting that it aims to unlock funding for the recovery and long-term growth of the state.