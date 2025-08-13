Svyrydenko announced the signing of a record-breaking agreement for Ukraine

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, officially confirmed that Naftogaz and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a record-breaking loan agreement for Ukraine of 500 million euros for the purchase of gas.
- The allocation of funds was motivated by Russia's large-scale attacks on Naftogaz's gas production and processing facilities, highlighting the importance of this agreement in ensuring Ukraine's energy security.
- Yulia Svyrydenko expressed gratitude to the EBRD, the EU, and the government and Naftogaz teams for their support and professional work in facilitating this crucial agreement for Ukraine.
Yulia Svyrydenko draws attention to the fact that this is the bank's largest project in Ukraine.
What is also important to understand is that for the first time, such a loan is being provided under an EU guarantee — without a Ukrainian state guarantee.
According to the head of government, this will allow our country to better prepare for the heating season and provide homes with heat and light even on the most difficult days of winter.
As noted by the EBRD, the loan is supported by a European Union guarantee covering 90% of the loan amount within the framework of the Investment Program for Ukraine.
It is worth noting that it aims to unlock funding for the recovery and long-term growth of the state.
The bank's management also added that the allocation of these funds is a consequence of Russia's large-scale attacks on Naftogaz's gas production and processing facilities in the first half of 2025.
