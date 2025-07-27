Svyrydenko summed up the work of the new Cabinet of Ministers for the first week
Ukraine
Svyrydenko summed up the work of the new Cabinet of Ministers for the first week

Yulia Svyridenko
Svyrydenko announced the first results
The new head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, drew attention to the fact that a week has passed since the start of the new government. According to her, there are 4 key priorities for the new CMU: human dignity, security, economic development, and reconstruction.

  • In the defense sector, efforts will be made to scale up domestic explosives production, while in the economy, the focus is on implementing a moratorium on business inspections.
  • The government is working closely with ministers to develop specific plans that will be included in the Government's Action Program, aiming for tangible steps towards deregulation.

Svyrydenko announced the first results

According to the head of government, prosthetics is one of the main tasks in the field of social policy today.

The key goal is to do everything possible to ensure that everyone who needs it, both military and civilian, receives a quality prosthesis on time.

I had the opportunity to see the modern Ukrainian production of Esper Bionics — an example of technologies that really change lives. We want this market to develop. More Ukrainian manufacturers to appear. Therefore, the government plans to launch grants for bionic prostheses.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health to form a clear plan to resolve problematic issues.

In addition, it is indicated that the following decisions have been made in other areas:

  • Defense sector: it is necessary to scale up domestic explosives production in Ukraine. Within this framework, a new grant competition has been launched within Brave1.

  • Economy: start of implementation of the NSDC decision on a moratorium for law enforcement officers on business inspections.

According to Svyrydenko, business expects tangible steps from the Cabinet of Ministers on deregulation, which is why an audit of all government expenditures is starting.

One of the tasks is to significantly reduce bureaucratic procedures.

We continue to work with ministers. I meet with each head of the ministry separately — we are developing specific plans. They will be included in the Government's Action Program, — added the head of the CMU.

Politics
Ukraine
Politics
