Svyrydenko summed up the work of the new Cabinet of Ministers for the first week

The new head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, drew attention to the fact that a week has passed since the start of the new government. According to her, there are 4 key priorities for the new CMU: human dignity, security, economic development, and reconstruction.

Svyrydenko announced the first results

According to the head of government, prosthetics is one of the main tasks in the field of social policy today.

The key goal is to do everything possible to ensure that everyone who needs it, both military and civilian, receives a quality prosthesis on time.

I had the opportunity to see the modern Ukrainian production of Esper Bionics — an example of technologies that really change lives. We want this market to develop. More Ukrainian manufacturers to appear. Therefore, the government plans to launch grants for bionic prostheses. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health to form a clear plan to resolve problematic issues.

In addition, it is indicated that the following decisions have been made in other areas:

Defense sector: it is necessary to scale up domestic explosives production in Ukraine. Within this framework, a new grant competition has been launched within Brave1.

Economy: start of implementation of the NSDC decision on a moratorium for law enforcement officers on business inspections.

According to Svyrydenko, business expects tangible steps from the Cabinet of Ministers on deregulation, which is why an audit of all government expenditures is starting.

One of the tasks is to significantly reduce bureaucratic procedures.