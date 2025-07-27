Svyrydenko summed up the work of the new Cabinet of Ministers for the first week

The new head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, drew attention to the fact that a week has passed since the start of the new government. According to her, there are 4 key priorities for the new CMU: human dignity, security, economic development, and reconstruction.
Points of attention
- In the defense sector, efforts will be made to scale up domestic explosives production, while in the economy, the focus is on implementing a moratorium on business inspections.
- The government is working closely with ministers to develop specific plans that will be included in the Government's Action Program, aiming for tangible steps towards deregulation.
Svyrydenko announced the first results
According to the head of government, prosthetics is one of the main tasks in the field of social policy today.
The key goal is to do everything possible to ensure that everyone who needs it, both military and civilian, receives a quality prosthesis on time.
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health to form a clear plan to resolve problematic issues.
In addition, it is indicated that the following decisions have been made in other areas:
Defense sector: it is necessary to scale up domestic explosives production in Ukraine. Within this framework, a new grant competition has been launched within Brave1.
Economy: start of implementation of the NSDC decision on a moratorium for law enforcement officers on business inspections.
According to Svyrydenko, business expects tangible steps from the Cabinet of Ministers on deregulation, which is why an audit of all government expenditures is starting.
One of the tasks is to significantly reduce bureaucratic procedures.
