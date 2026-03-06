Svyrydenko has begun stabilizing the fuel market — promises a minimum markup
Category
Economics
Publication date

Svyrydenko has begun stabilizing the fuel market — promises a minimum markup

Yulia Svyridenko
Stabilization of the fuel market in Ukraine has already started
Читати українською

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, stated that the state-owned company Ukrnafta will sell fuel with a minimum trade markup, forming a benchmark for a fair price on the market in current conditions.

Points of attention

  • Control over pricing policies is being strengthened by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to prevent manipulations in the market.
  • Negotiations are ongoing with Kyiv's partners to increase fuel imports to the Ukrainian market for further stabilization.

Stabilization of the fuel market in Ukraine has already started

According to the head of government, on March 6, she coordinated with key ministries and the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Svyridenko draws attention to the fact that the current situation on the fuel market is primarily caused by external factors.

What is important to understand is that despite this, fuel prices in Ukraine remain lower than in a number of neighboring European countries.

To stabilize the market, the Government is implementing a set of measures. In particular, the state-owned company "Ukrnafta" will sell fuel with a minimum trade markup until the situation stabilizes, forming a benchmark for a fair price on the market in the current conditions. In parallel, we are working with other fuel market operators and counting on their responsible and balanced pricing policy.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

Moreover, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service for Food and Consumer Protection to strengthen control over the pricing policy of operators.

Thus, the government is determined to prevent unjustified markups and manipulations.

Separately, she instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Energy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Economy and Naftogaz, to pay special attention to ensuring the needs of key areas. Ensuring the needs of the defense sector remains an absolute priority. At the same time, it is important to guarantee the availability of fuel and price stability for farmers, as well as sufficient resources and price stability for public transport.

As Svyrydenko noted, Ukraine is already negotiating with its allies to increase fuel imports to the domestic market.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Produces fuel for supersonic aircraft. DIU drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery — sources
bavovna
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Darnytsia CHP is part of Kyiv's sustainability plan — Svyrydenko
Svyrydenko revealed a new plan for Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?