Svyrydenko has begun stabilizing the fuel market — promises a minimum markup

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, stated that the state-owned company Ukrnafta will sell fuel with a minimum trade markup, forming a benchmark for a fair price on the market in current conditions.
- Control over pricing policies is being strengthened by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to prevent manipulations in the market.
- Negotiations are ongoing with Kyiv's partners to increase fuel imports to the Ukrainian market for further stabilization.
Stabilization of the fuel market in Ukraine has already started
According to the head of government, on March 6, she coordinated with key ministries and the management of Naftogaz of Ukraine.
Svyridenko draws attention to the fact that the current situation on the fuel market is primarily caused by external factors.
What is important to understand is that despite this, fuel prices in Ukraine remain lower than in a number of neighboring European countries.
Moreover, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine and the State Service for Food and Consumer Protection to strengthen control over the pricing policy of operators.
Thus, the government is determined to prevent unjustified markups and manipulations.
As Svyrydenko noted, Ukraine is already negotiating with its allies to increase fuel imports to the domestic market.
