Sweden confirms Russian origin of drone that approached French aircraft carrier

The Swedish Armed Forces have confirmed that the drone that approached the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle near Malmö on February 26 was Russian.

Russian drone approaches French aircraft carrier in Malmo

The Swedish Armed Forces reported this on their website.

After analyzing technical data, the military confirmed that the drone approaching the aircraft carrier took off from the Russian radio reconnaissance ship Zhigulyovsk in the Øresund Strait. Share

The ship was spotted as it passed through the strait, allowing the military to quickly respond to the drone's departure.

Swedish naval forces pursued the Russian vessel until it left the country's territorial waters.

The incident occurred on February 26 near the port of Malmö. The Swedish military reacted quickly and silenced the drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier.

France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle arrived in the port of Malmö just a few days ago to participate in the Orion-26 military exercises.

Swedish media immediately reported that the drone that flew towards the aircraft carrier was Russian. However, France noted that it is currently impossible to say with certainty about the origin of the drone and the pilot's intentions.